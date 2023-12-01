Three teens arrested in connection with Omaha mass shooting denied bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three teens arrested this week in connection with a mass shooting that killed one and injured five others were denied bond in court Friday morning.

William Brown, 19, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree felony assault, and one count of use of a weapon to commit a felony in Douglas County jail court. Two 17-year-olds were charged with the same felonies in juvenile court.

William Brown, 19. (Omaha Police Department)

The charges stem from a drive-by mass shooting near 24th and Clark Streets in north Omaha that claimed the life of 16-year-old Lamarantae Swift on Oct. 1. Five others were wounded in that shooting. Brown and two others were seen in surveillance video of the incident, firing shots from a stolen car.

Three days later, Lamarantae’s cousin, Dontayzhia Swift, was also murdered in a shooting.

All three are scheduled to have preliminary hearings on Jan. 19.

