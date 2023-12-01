We are Local
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few snow showers possible today & Saturday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day starts with some snow showers well south of the metro near Kansas & Missouri but that round will move out pretty early this morning. A few more snow showers are possible in those same areas later this afternoon. The majority of us will just stay cloudy and cold today.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind chills (the light blue bars on the above graphic) likely won’t climb out of the 20s thanks to a bit of a north breeze today. Gusts to 20 mph are possible this morning.

Friday wind gusts
Friday wind gusts(WOWT)

While the snow mostly stays south today, a few more very spotty snow showers are possible Saturday during the afternoon and evening hours. You’ll be lucky to see snow and you won’t see much at all if you do.

Snow Chances Saturday
Snow Chances Saturday(WOWT)
Snow through Sat
Snow through Sat(WOWT)

Cloudy and cold will be the story otherwise on Saturday with highs again in the 30s. Sunday is easily looking like the best day of the weekend with highs in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

All signs point to a nice warm up in the forecast next week with highs in the 50s. Check out the full 10 day forecast here.

