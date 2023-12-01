We are Local
Owner of Omaha pool business charged with theft by deception

An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars for unfinished projects.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of a Valley pool business appeared in Douglas County Court for the first time Friday morning to answer to several theft charges.

Aaron Stanger, 37, was formally charged with seven counts of theft by deception over $5,000.

Stanger turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night.

According to court documents, just the homeowners named in the criminal complaint filed by Douglas County Sheriff’s investigators are out $507,000 in total, and in most cases, they don’t even have a swimming pool to show for it. They also say there are at least a dozen more complaints they’ve looked into.

State investigators allege that Stanger frequently failed to do any more work after digging a hole and collecting 95% of the total cost of each project, and they shared example after example.

According to the Secretary of State, Stanger also has an aviation company on the same property, which covers 21 acres. Stanger is facing a total of 17 civil lawsuits, including one from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Aaron Stanger, owner of Premier Pools and Spas
Aaron Stanger, owner of Premier Pools and Spas(Omaha Police Dept.)

Stanger’s bond is set at $2 million. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

