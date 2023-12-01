Omaha volleyball’s season ends with loss to Kansas in first Div. I NCAA Tournament match

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha volleyball’s first NCAA Tournament run came to an end in a three-set loss to fourth-ranked Kansas in Lawrence Thursday night.

The Jayhawks took the first set 25-16 and the second 25-19. The Mavs, playing in the program’s first Division One NCAA Tournament match, showed remarkable fight in set three.

UNO raced out to a 13-6 lead in the frame on the strength of four kills from Kali Jurgensmeier, who finished with seven kills in the match. At the set wore on, Omaha clung to a 17-14 edge before Kansas pieced together a 5-0 run to take a 19-17 lead. Twice Omaha saved match point on kills from Jurgensmeier and Amanda Hardt respectively, before Kansas dealt the final blow to take the set 28-26 and advance to tomorrow’s second-round match against Penn State.

The Mavs began the season down 0-9. They were down 0-2 in the Summit League Championship game before pulling off the reverse sweep to punch their ticket to their first NCAA Tournament. Their season came to an end, but Omaha made history in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.