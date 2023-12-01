We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha volleyball’s season ends with loss to Kansas in first Div. I NCAA Tournament match

Omaha UNO Mavericks Logo
Omaha UNO Mavericks Logo(University of Nebraska Omaha)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha volleyball’s first NCAA Tournament run came to an end in a three-set loss to fourth-ranked Kansas in Lawrence Thursday night.

The Jayhawks took the first set 25-16 and the second 25-19. The Mavs, playing in the program’s first Division One NCAA Tournament match, showed remarkable fight in set three.

UNO raced out to a 13-6 lead in the frame on the strength of four kills from Kali Jurgensmeier, who finished with seven kills in the match. At the set wore on, Omaha clung to a 17-14 edge before Kansas pieced together a 5-0 run to take a 19-17 lead. Twice Omaha saved match point on kills from Jurgensmeier and Amanda Hardt respectively, before Kansas dealt the final blow to take the set 28-26 and advance to tomorrow’s second-round match against Penn State.

The Mavs began the season down 0-9. They were down 0-2 in the Summit League Championship game before pulling off the reverse sweep to punch their ticket to their first NCAA Tournament. Their season came to an end, but Omaha made history in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

Latest News

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) dribbles the ball in front of Oklahoma State guard...
No. 15 Creighton defeats Oklahoma State 79-65 behind Scheierman, Alexander
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule held an end-of-season press conference Wednesday to reflect on...
Rhule reflects on first year with Huskers in end-of-season presser
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Post Season Press Conference (11/29/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Post Season Press Conference (11/29/23)