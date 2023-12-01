We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha residents pointing to waste services amid continuous illegal dumping

South Omaha residents are encouraging the community to take advantage of waste services as illegal dumping worsens in their neighborhood.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Illegal dumping is unsightly, and impacted neighbors say leaving it that way sends a message that the area isn’t cared for.

The Mandan Park Neighborhood Association President, Stephan Bolgar, tells 6 News that trash is piling up in some areas and even bigger items are being dumped.

Bolgar and volunteers clean up trash in the Mandan Park neighborhood, but some things are just too big, like sofas and mattresses, which Bolgar had to ask the city to remove.

“It’s big stuff, so even the volunteers have a hard time, so we have to call the city, which taxes their services,” said Bolgar.

He said a sofa here and a mattress there add up to a larger problem.

“Trash sits for a longer period of time, more and more keeps adding up,” Bolgar said.

While he asks the city to stay on top of cleaning up, he also wants his neighbors to find alternatives to illegal dumping.

“All over the city there’s cleanups where you can dump them. It doesn’t have to be the one in your neighborhood. You can go across town if it’s more convenient and dump it there,” Bolgar said.

6 News spoke with one of those sites, a business that’ll take people’s trash and put it where it belongs.

“We do roll-off containers we recycle the metal out of the tires that people throw away in the ditches and everything, but we have a place to come down here and dispose of them correctly,” said John Fitch with A1 Junk Removal. “The only thing we don’t take is hazardous waste.”

Fitch says it costs $30 to dump up to a thousand pounds. It’ll cost less for smaller and lighter items. For those who live within city limits, another option is River City Recycling which contracts with the City of Omaha to take your bigger items at a cheaper rate.

People can get up to four vouchers per calendar year for $15. One car load is typically a voucher. Trucks or vans are two vouchers. Some things require a fee, like tires.

And if you plan to do spring cleaning when the time comes, the Mandan Park Neighborhood Association says to keep an eye out for their annual spring event where they will take trash for free.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

Latest News

The scene of a house fire at 17th & Sunny Hill Road Thursday morning that sent one person to a...
Nebraska state trooper and security officer rescue man, dog from south Lincoln house fire
Douglas County Sheriff again calls for lawmakers to change juvenile justice laws
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year
Cars driving on the freeway.
AAA talks survey over risky driving, deadly crashes
Friday PM snow
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow chances for some, cold for everyone Friday