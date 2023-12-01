Omaha residents pointing to waste services amid continuous illegal dumping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Illegal dumping is unsightly, and impacted neighbors say leaving it that way sends a message that the area isn’t cared for.

The Mandan Park Neighborhood Association President, Stephan Bolgar, tells 6 News that trash is piling up in some areas and even bigger items are being dumped.

Bolgar and volunteers clean up trash in the Mandan Park neighborhood, but some things are just too big, like sofas and mattresses, which Bolgar had to ask the city to remove.

“It’s big stuff, so even the volunteers have a hard time, so we have to call the city, which taxes their services,” said Bolgar.

He said a sofa here and a mattress there add up to a larger problem.

“Trash sits for a longer period of time, more and more keeps adding up,” Bolgar said.

While he asks the city to stay on top of cleaning up, he also wants his neighbors to find alternatives to illegal dumping.

“All over the city there’s cleanups where you can dump them. It doesn’t have to be the one in your neighborhood. You can go across town if it’s more convenient and dump it there,” Bolgar said.

6 News spoke with one of those sites, a business that’ll take people’s trash and put it where it belongs.

“We do roll-off containers we recycle the metal out of the tires that people throw away in the ditches and everything, but we have a place to come down here and dispose of them correctly,” said John Fitch with A1 Junk Removal. “The only thing we don’t take is hazardous waste.”

Fitch says it costs $30 to dump up to a thousand pounds. It’ll cost less for smaller and lighter items. For those who live within city limits, another option is River City Recycling which contracts with the City of Omaha to take your bigger items at a cheaper rate.

People can get up to four vouchers per calendar year for $15. One car load is typically a voucher. Trucks or vans are two vouchers. Some things require a fee, like tires.

And if you plan to do spring cleaning when the time comes, the Mandan Park Neighborhood Association says to keep an eye out for their annual spring event where they will take trash for free.

