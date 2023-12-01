We are Local
Offutt AFB investigating after lockdown caused by ‘unauthorized vehicle’

A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019, after authorities discovered a suspicious package in a vehicle during a routine inspection. (Photo courtesy of Offutt AFB)(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue are investigating after an unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain access late Thursday.

Offutt officials confirmed in a social media post that an unauthorized vehicle attempted to enter the STRATCOM Gate around 10 p.m. As trained, security personnel enabled the barrier system, forcing the vehicle to turn around. Shots were reportedly fired by defenders as the vehicle left; the base was locked down as a precaution.

The situation was cleared and the lockdown lifted after about half an hour’s time.

Offutt is working with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Police to investigate. More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

