Offutt AFB investigating after lockdown caused by ‘unauthorized vehicle’

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue are investigating after an unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain access late Thursday.

Offutt officials confirmed in a social media post that an unauthorized vehicle attempted to enter the STRATCOM Gate around 10 p.m. As trained, security personnel enabled the barrier system, forcing the vehicle to turn around. Shots were reportedly fired by defenders as the vehicle left; the base was locked down as a precaution.

The situation was cleared and the lockdown lifted after about half an hour’s time.

Offutt is working with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Police to investigate. More information will be released as it becomes available.

