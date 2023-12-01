November 2023 was warmer and drier than normal for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last month ranked below average for precipitation and above average for high temperatures.

November Stats (WOWT)

The average low and high temperature for the month of November in Omaha is 30.2° and 50.3°. The observed average low and high temperature last month is 29.5° and 54.6°. That puts Omaha 0.7° below average for the mean low temperature and 4.3° above average for the mean high temperature.

On average, the Omaha area receives about 1.45″ of precipitation for the month of November. Last month, the area only got 0.42″. That’s less than a third of the average amount!

December Stats (WOWT)

As we head into the month of December, the average high and low temperatures drop substantially. By the end of the month, the average high and low will be 16° and 34°.

