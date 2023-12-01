We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

November 2023 was warmer and drier than normal for Omaha

By Jade Steffens
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last month ranked below average for precipitation and above average for high temperatures.

November Stats
November Stats(WOWT)

The average low and high temperature for the month of November in Omaha is 30.2° and 50.3°. The observed average low and high temperature last month is 29.5° and 54.6°. That puts Omaha 0.7° below average for the mean low temperature and 4.3° above average for the mean high temperature.

On average, the Omaha area receives about 1.45″ of precipitation for the month of November. Last month, the area only got 0.42″. That’s less than a third of the average amount!

December Stats
December Stats(WOWT)

As we head into the month of December, the average high and low temperatures drop substantially. By the end of the month, the average high and low will be 16° and 34°.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Latest News

Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast
Staying chilly and cloudy through Friday afternoon
All signs point to a warmer than average week next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast