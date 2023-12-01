No. 15 Creighton defeats Oklahoma State 79-65 behind Scheierman, Alexander

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points and Oklahoma City native Trey Alexander added 20 as No. 15 Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 79-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, while Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bluejays (6-1) shot 53% from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys 38-30 in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game that was tied 23-all after 11 minutes.

Javon Small scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State (3-4), which shot 40% for the game and was outscored 17-0 during a decisive Creighton run in the first half.

Creighton made 16 of 27 field goals (59%) in the first half and led 47-29 at the break. Ashworth scored 14 points, Kalkbrenner added 12 and Alexander had nine. The Bluejays held Oklahoma State scoreless during a 4:45 span.

Small ended the drought with two free throws to make it 45-29 with 1:23 remaining.

Bryce Thompson was back in the starting lineup for the Cowboys but was limited to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 21 minutes. The senior guard missed three-plus games with an injury.

Eric Dailey Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State, which pulled to 59-47 on a 3-pointer by Small with 9:40 left. Scheierman answered with a 3 of his own to push the lead back to 15.

Oklahoma State entered riding a three-game winning streak, while Creighton was playing in its first true road game of the season.

The Bluejays were ranked No. 8 before getting routed by Colorado State in the finals of last week’s NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Plays at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: Will visit Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

