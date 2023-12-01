We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

No. 15 Creighton defeats Oklahoma State 79-65 behind Scheierman, Alexander

Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) dribbles the ball in front of Oklahoma State guard...
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) dribbles the ball in front of Oklahoma State guard John-Michael Wright in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 21 points and Oklahoma City native Trey Alexander added 20 as No. 15 Creighton rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 79-65 victory over Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, while Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bluejays (6-1) shot 53% from the field and outrebounded the Cowboys 38-30 in a Big East-Big 12 Battle game that was tied 23-all after 11 minutes.

Javon Small scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma State (3-4), which shot 40% for the game and was outscored 17-0 during a decisive Creighton run in the first half.

Creighton made 16 of 27 field goals (59%) in the first half and led 47-29 at the break. Ashworth scored 14 points, Kalkbrenner added 12 and Alexander had nine. The Bluejays held Oklahoma State scoreless during a 4:45 span.

Small ended the drought with two free throws to make it 45-29 with 1:23 remaining.

Bryce Thompson was back in the starting lineup for the Cowboys but was limited to seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 21 minutes. The senior guard missed three-plus games with an injury.

Eric Dailey Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma State, which pulled to 59-47 on a 3-pointer by Small with 9:40 left. Scheierman answered with a 3 of his own to push the lead back to 15.

Oklahoma State entered riding a three-game winning streak, while Creighton was playing in its first true road game of the season.

The Bluejays were ranked No. 8 before getting routed by Colorado State in the finals of last week’s NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Plays at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: Will visit Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

Latest News

Creighton University will retire the No. 3 jersey worn by men's basketball standout Doug...
Creighton to retire McDermott's No. 3 jersey
Creighton's Doug McDermott (3) is guarded by Butler's Kameron Woods (31) in the first half of...
Creighton to retire Doug McDermott’s jersey number
All three Division I volleyball programs in the state of Nebraska made the 2023 NCAA tournament.
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament, No. 1 seed Nebraska and No. 3 seed Creighton to host
The Huskers finished the regular season at 28-1 overall and 19-1 in the Big Ten, matching...
Three Nebraska teams make NCAA volleyball tournament