Lauritzen Gardens holiday displays drawing plenty of visitors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You could say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go inside Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens.

This year’s theme is the “12 Days of Winter,” a take-off on the classic traditional English carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

“It’s super. It’s been a while since I’ve been here and I’m excited to see what new has been offered,” said Gary Carlson of Fremont.

Each of the twelve days has a station with a written message and colorful display that includes decorated trees, lots of flowers and figurines.

“There are twelve different stops throughout our show that all highlight something different that’s found in nature that either symbolizes the holiday season or represents the winter garden,” marketing director Mia Jenkins said.

A few examples: Twelve bulbs-a-blooming, four falling pinecones, two gardeners digging and a lark in a cottonwood tree.

It would not be a Christmas display without trains. It’s something they call The Holiday Express -- from a Union Pacific model to Thomas the Tank Engine.

Marie Petsch brought her three children who were enjoying the trains.

“It’s just beautiful,” she said. “It’s fun to come and see the kids sense of wonder when they see the decorations and displays.”

The centerpiece is a massive poinsettia tree. It’s 20 feet high with more than 700 plants.

“Massive is a good word for it,” Jenkins said. “It’s kind of the icon of the holiday season in Omaha. It’s become a tradition for families to take their photo in front of it. It really does make a great backdrop for Christmas cards, holiday cards and just photos together.”

Lauritzen Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There is also a special nighttime session called Bright Nights that goes from 5 to 8 p.m. on certain evenings. The exhibit will be open through Dec. 31.

