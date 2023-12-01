We are Local
Huskers keep DC Tony White in Lincoln with pay raise

White had been rumored to be a candidate for vacant head coaching positions at several schools around the country.
Nebraska restructured defensive coordinator Tony White's contract, the school announced Friday.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A coveted member of the Husker coaching staff will remain in Lincoln for the near future.

Defensive coordinator Tony White signed a restructured deal which included a raise form $1 million to $1.6 million in annual salary for the remaining two years left on his contract.

White entered as the right-hand man to head coach Matt Rhule, and in his first year as the Blackshirts’ signal-caller, led Nebraska to its best defensive performance since joining the Big Ten in 2011.

White received his second straight nomination for the Broyles Award this year, which is given to the best assistant coach in college football. In 2022, he was nominated for the honor as the defensive coordinator for Syracuse.

“Tony White has all the attributes you look for in a coordinator or assistant coach,” Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule said in a press release. “He builds great relationships with his players and fellow coaches and is an elite teacher and communicator. We made great strides on defense this past season, and I look forward to continuing to work with Tony as we move forward and build this program.”

Nebraska’s defensive unit finished the 2023 season ranked No. 14 in the country, allowing just 303 yards and 18.3 points per game to opposing teams.

After getting off to a stellar start, the Huskers finished the year with four straight losses to amass a 5-7 record, falling just shy of a bowl game for the seventh consecutive season.

