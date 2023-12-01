Grand Island man sentenced to prison for producing child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of federal court sentences handed down in the District of Nebraska from Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr’s office, issued Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Scott Lee Meyer, 34, of Grand Island, was sentenced for conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography. Meyer was sentenced to 52 years in prison. He will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release. He must also pay $11,250 in restitution and a $9,000 special assessment which will go toward funds established for victims of these types of crimes.

The case began in July of 2022 through an FBI investigation in an attempt to identify children in a series of pornographic images which were being shared online. The investigation determined the files were associated with Meyer and co-defendant Scott Simmons, who was sentenced to six decades behind bars in July in this case.

In August 2022, a search warrant was executed on the residence Meyer and Simmons shared. Many of the files were found to be produced at this residence. Several electronic devices were seized from the residence.

Meyer was on location as the warrant was being executed; he reportedly admitted to investigators both men had engaged in photographing and recording prepubescent males in a sexually explicit manner. He also admitted such material was produced at their home and at other locations, namely hotels. Four child victims were identified and interviewed.

A forensic examination revealed each suspect’s phone contained over 400 files of child porn. A large majority were found to be original files that were produced at the residence.

Meyer had previously been convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child in Hall County District Court in 2013. Meyer and Simmons met while both were serving sentences in Nebraska for child sex crimes. Both men distributed the pornographic material they produced on the Tor network, hiding their identities using encrypted forms of email. Both also shared the files directly with at least one acquaintance made while serving their prior sentences.

Mark Nielson, 44, of Omaha, was sentenced to prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Nielson will serve 130 months in prison for the drug distribution charge, and a consecutive 60 month term for the firearm possession. He will also serve five years of supervised release once his term completes; he additionally forefeited $1,914 to the federal government.

In July 2022, Omaha Police officers spotted a 2002 Dodge Stratus parked at the gas pumps of the Casey’s at 42nd and Grover. Nielson, the driver, was found asleep at the wheel. Alcohol containers were seen inside the car, as well as a handgun on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat.

DNA testing confirmed Nielson’s DNA was on the 9mm firearm. The aforementioned currency, an additional handgun magazine, and 83 grams of meth were also found in the vehicle.

Christopher Twohig, 45, of Cozad, was sentenced to ten years in prison for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Twohig will serve five years of supervised release once his prison term is complete.

In March 2023, Cozad officers attempted to arrest Twohig on a state warrant. He was located and apprehended in a convenience store parking lot. About 47 grams of meth was found in Twohig’s coat, along with multiple empty bags. A firearm was also found in his vehicle, along with over 100 rounds of ammunition. The meth was sent to be tested; 41 of the 45.24 grams of meth were actual.

Clyde Lamar Pace, 38, of Omaha, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for firearms conspiracy and firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking. Pace will serve three years of supervised release after his prison term completes.

An Omaha drug trafficking investigation revealed Pace used social media to sell controlled substances and firearms between January 2021 and April 2022. He used his accounts to arrange the sales to other account users; he also posted photos of them from within his residence. In May 2022, law enforcement seized a weapon and a pound of marijuana from his Omaha residence.

