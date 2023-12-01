Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo had a heartbreaking announcement Thursday.

Jawara, a 15-year-old giraffe, unexpectedly died Wednesday morning.

The news comes as a shock to the zoo and all its staff, and the cause of Jawara’s death has yet to be determine.

“The animal care teams and our entire zoo community are mourning the sudden loss of the patriarch of our giraffe herd,” said Ryan Sears, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s curator of large mammals.

Jawara arrived in Omaha in 2010 at the age of two and has sired six calves, three of which remain in Omaha: Arthur, Lolo, and 9-month-old Hope.

On top of being a staple for the zoo’s millions of guests throughout his years in Omaha, Jawara was also a contributor to the National Giraffe Plasma Bank.

“His samples made up a significant portion of the Giraffe Plasma Bank, which has become a critical resource for giraffe receiving veterinary care,” said Jason Herrick, the zoo’s vice president of conservation and animal health.

While the zoo said its personnel is saddened by Jawara’s unexpected passing, they’re excited to carry on his legacy through Hope and other offspring.

“He showed us that our ability to build a relationship founded in trust can lead to amazing educational and conservation opportunities,” said Josh Shandera said, senior hoofstock keeper and one of Jawara’s caretakers..

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is saddened to share some incredibly difficult news: Jawara, our 15-year-old male... Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.