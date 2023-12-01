We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2023.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo had a heartbreaking announcement Thursday.

Jawara, a 15-year-old giraffe, unexpectedly died Wednesday morning.

The news comes as a shock to the zoo and all its staff, and the cause of Jawara’s death has yet to be determine.

“The animal care teams and our entire zoo community are mourning the sudden loss of the patriarch of our giraffe herd,” said Ryan Sears, the Henry Doorly Zoo’s curator of large mammals.

Jawara arrived in Omaha in 2010 at the age of two and has sired six calves, three of which remain in Omaha: Arthur, Lolo, and 9-month-old Hope.

On top of being a staple for the zoo’s millions of guests throughout his years in Omaha, Jawara was also a contributor to the National Giraffe Plasma Bank.

“His samples made up a significant portion of the Giraffe Plasma Bank, which has become a critical resource for giraffe receiving veterinary care,” said Jason Herrick, the zoo’s vice president of conservation and animal health.

While the zoo said its personnel is saddened by Jawara’s unexpected passing, they’re excited to carry on his legacy through Hope and other offspring.

“He showed us that our ability to build a relationship founded in trust can lead to amazing educational and conservation opportunities,” said Josh Shandera said, senior hoofstock keeper and one of Jawara’s caretakers..

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is saddened to share some incredibly difficult news: Jawara, our 15-year-old male...

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, confers with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield...
Matt Rhule will consider adding transfer portal QB, says a ‘good quarterback’ costs $1-2 million

Latest News

An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Omaha pool company owner arrested on theft charges after several customer complaints
Officials broke ground on a new senior living facility in Bellevue on Thursday as the...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living facility in Bellevue
Community leaders in north Omaha are excited to see what boxing champion Terence Crawford has...
North Omaha community excited to see what Crawford plans for old OIC site