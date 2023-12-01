Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Snow chances for some, cold for everyone Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds build through our Thursday night as a system approaches from the S. By Friday we’ll have to watch the N edge of that system... a few snow showers cannot be ruled out Friday in the Metro and some accumulation will be possible especially S of the Metro.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Best chances come in the afternoon to evening but the far S edge of the viewing area may see early rain/snow chances as well.

Friday PM snow (wowt)

Snow totals for the Metro will likely only amount to a dusting but will climb to the SE where up to 2″ is possible. These locations see steadier periods of snow and perhaps some minor PM road impacts.

Snow totals (wowt)

We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the 30s with a chance for returning snow showers Saturday into early Sunday. This likely brings only a dusting.

Saturday snow (wowt)

Highs begin to rebound next work week after a brief cool down behind a weak Monday system. Plan for a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

