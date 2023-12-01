Douglas County Sheriff again calls for lawmakers to change juvenile justice laws

Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson is once again expressing his concerns and calling for state legislators to take action and change Nebraska’s laws when it comes to juvenile justice.
Wednesday, Omaha Police announced the arrest of three teens they say are responsible for a North Omaha shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured five others in early October.
One of those arrested, Hanson believes, should have been in a locked facility.
“We need our state lawmakers to realize the juvenile justice reform laws that were put into place years ago have failed,” Hanson told 6 News, referencing the juvenile justice reform laws that were put into place in 2019.
One of the two 17-year-olds who was arrested by OPD this week in connection to the shooting that killed Lamarantae Swift was ordered by the juvenile courts to be placed at Radius, a private facility that houses teens on probation who can’t stay at home.
The facility’s goal is to provide rehabilitation, education, and programs that help them get back on their feet, back to their homes, and stay out of trouble.
In a post on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Hanson said the accused teen walked away from Radius in September.
Radius isn’t a locked facility because of Nebraska state law. Hanson says that needs to change.
“We need to learn from these tragedies. We cannot simply accept innocent people being murdered, raped, or victimized, at the hands of repeat juvenile offenders simply because there’s a theory that we don’t want to place them in a secure, locked alternative to detention, that’s ridiculous” he says.
“Facilities like Radius are very important, they’re very skilled and they have experts who care about these juveniles. But when our state laws and state rules do not allow them to secure their facility, they’re helpless.”
Before the shooting arrest, Hanson says the accused teen had been arrested five other times, including once for robbery. Cases like his prove that changes to state laws need to be made, he says.
“We’ve tied the hands of prosecutors, police, probation, and even rehab centers like Radius. I think it’s time for lawmakers to realize they need to give this a second look and they need to realize that of course we need to prioritize the rehabilitation of repeat juvenile offenders, but we have to just as equally, if not more, prioritize the safety of innocent people.”
6 News reached out to Radius President and CEO Nick Juliano, who provided the following statement about the facility and the teen who left.