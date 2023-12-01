Douglas County Sheriff again calls for lawmakers to change juvenile justice laws

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson is once again expressing his concerns and calling for state legislators to take action and change Nebraska’s laws when it comes to juvenile justice.

Wednesday, Omaha Police announced the arrest of three teens they say are responsible for a North Omaha shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured five others in early October.

One of those arrested, Hanson believes, should have been in a locked facility.

“We need our state lawmakers to realize the juvenile justice reform laws that were put into place years ago have failed,” Hanson told 6 News, referencing the juvenile justice reform laws that were put into place in 2019.

One of the two 17-year-olds who was arrested by OPD this week in connection to the shooting that killed Lamarantae Swift was ordered by the juvenile courts to be placed at Radius, a private facility that houses teens on probation who can’t stay at home.

The facility’s goal is to provide rehabilitation, education, and programs that help them get back on their feet, back to their homes, and stay out of trouble.

In a post on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Hanson said the accused teen walked away from Radius in September.

Radius isn’t a locked facility because of Nebraska state law. Hanson says that needs to change.

“We need to learn from these tragedies. We cannot simply accept innocent people being murdered, raped, or victimized, at the hands of repeat juvenile offenders simply because there’s a theory that we don’t want to place them in a secure, locked alternative to detention, that’s ridiculous” he says.

“Facilities like Radius are very important, they’re very skilled and they have experts who care about these juveniles. But when our state laws and state rules do not allow them to secure their facility, they’re helpless.”

Before the shooting arrest, Hanson says the accused teen had been arrested five other times, including once for robbery. Cases like his prove that changes to state laws need to be made, he says.

“We’ve tied the hands of prosecutors, police, probation, and even rehab centers like Radius. I think it’s time for lawmakers to realize they need to give this a second look and they need to realize that of course we need to prioritize the rehabilitation of repeat juvenile offenders, but we have to just as equally, if not more, prioritize the safety of innocent people.”

6 News reached out to Radius President and CEO Nick Juliano, who provided the following statement about the facility and the teen who left.

FULL STATEMENT

Although I am unable to confirm the identities of any youth that has been or is a part of our program, I can share that RADIUS stands resolute in our commitment to support the youth of Omaha, who find themselves involved in the justice system and placed at RADIUS, along with their families. RADIUS was born out of a recognition of a critical gap in services for the youth of Omaha, facing serious challenges who have become involved with the juvenile justice system. Our mission is to guide these young individuals toward a path of recovery and rehabilitation, providing them with the tools and support needed to overcome adversity, while also supporting their families. It is essential to understand the context in which we operate. The youth who come to RADIUS have undergone thorough evaluation by juvenile justice experts, including clinicians, which are then reviewed by the juvenile court, attorneys, and probation. These evaluations result in a collective agreement that RADIUS can be a positive force in their lives. We deeply believe that it is far better to have these youth in our program seeking rehabilitation, education, and wellness than for the youth to be sitting in detention or returned to their homes without any programmatic support. The process our youth and families must commit to is very hard work. Many will thrive; some will not. With each youth that walks through our doors, we believe they can thrive. We believe in turning those possible risks into opportunities for positive change. If a youth leaves our unlocked facility, our staff takes swift and appropriate actions in response and follows a clear process: 1. Immediate Notification: Our team promptly contacts the court and the Omaha Police Department to report the youth as missing. 2. Cooperation with Authorities: We work closely with the court and the Omaha Police Department to provide any necessary information and assistance during their efforts to locate and ensure the safety of the youth. Our dedicated team at RADIUS works tirelessly to engage with youth and families, intervening in their lives to prevent further involvement in detrimental situations. We understand that not every journey will be smooth, but we are steadfast in our commitment to making a difference in as many lives as possible. RADIUS serves as an interrupter for good, challenging the notion that isolation is a solution. We refuse to leave the positive transformation of these young lives to chance. We extend our gratitude to all supportive adults involved in the community who believe in local youth who are struggling, including law enforcement, who play crucial roles in the well-being of our community. Our deepest condolences go out to all those affected by gun violence in the Omaha area. RADIUS will continue to live our mission to empower youth and families, believing that, through consistent coordinated community efforts, we can instill lasting change in the lives of those we serve.

