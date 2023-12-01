Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses to renew food permits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is reminding food and drink businesses to renew their food permits.

DCHD said in a release Friday it sent out invoices Nov. 1 and is asking businesses to be on the lookout for them in the mail. All current permits expire Dec. 31 and new ones must be in place by Jan. 1. Businesses that opened this year had their original fees pro-rated; their permits are also due by Dec. 31.

DCHD says operating without a permit makes violators subject to a fine and jail time or both.

“The Food Safety and Compliance Section has the responsibility of protecting the food we eat,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Our inspectors visit food and drink establishments to ensure that what you are served is being handled safely every step of the way.”

Any businesses that have not received an invoice is asked to call DCHD at (402) 444-7480.

