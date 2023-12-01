We are Local
Disgruntled pool customers react to Omaha contractor’s arrest

Premier Pools and Spas owner Aaron Stanger turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on seven counts of theft by deception.
Disgruntled customers of Premier Pools and Spas reacted to the news that the company's owner was arrested on criminal charges of theft by deception.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - He expected to grill poolside more than a year ago, but the incomplete project left Kyle Mahoney with raw emotions.

“It’s the constant being lied to that is just stressful,” Mahoney said. “I mean I lost sleep everyday.”

In July 2022, Mahoney paid Premier Pools and Spas $90,000. Company president Aaron Stanger turned himself in to the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office last night on seven counts of theft by deception.

One of them comes from Mahoney’s complaint.

“He spent last night in jail, so hopefully he doesn’t want to spend more night sin jail,” Mahoney said. “Hopefully he just does what’s right and pays the money back.”

Mahoney doesn’t know if these criminal charges will prompt any kind of refund, but he says he needs that money back so he can bring in somebody else to finish the job that Stanger and Premier never bothered to complete.

“I lost $90,000 but to put the property back together, it’s quoted at $38,000,” Mahoney said.

Another customer listed as a victim in the criminal complaint against Stanger is Charity Brumbaugh.

“I think a lot of people think that the law is not on your side and things aren’t going to happen,” Brumbaugh said. “Whether something comes out of this or not, at least it shows that they are willing to look into the complaints people have.”

The affidavit states that Charity paid Premier $110,000, but the company left the project half-finished, so she hired another contractor to complete the pool.

“We had to pay an additional $80,000 to have it finished,” Brumbaugh said.

Multiple 6 News investigations found pools in various stages of completion, from a hole in the ground to frame work with water pipes.

The pool cited in 6 News’ first report, which was started by Premier nearly 18 months ago, has slowly progressed, though still isn’t finished.

For other Premier customers, the future of their pool projects aren’t so bright.

One of the 6 News investigations also found that Premier didn’t pay some of its subcontractors, so four customers have liens on their property, which are costing them legal fees to fight.

