Classic rockers Foreigner, Styx to make Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two defining classic rock groups of the 1970s are headed to Omaha next summer on tour together one last time.

Foreigner and Styx are continuing their farewell Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour into 2024, including a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Monday, Aug. 26. Fellow rocker John Waite will also perform.

Tickets are available beginning next Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

The tour across North America begins June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and concludes in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.