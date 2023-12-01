We are Local
Classic rockers Foreigner, Styx to make Omaha tour stop

American Rock Band, Styx
American Rock Band, Styx(Rick Diamond/Styx)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two defining classic rock groups of the 1970s are headed to Omaha next summer on tour together one last time.

Foreigner and Styx are continuing their farewell Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour into 2024, including a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Monday, Aug. 26. Fellow rocker John Waite will also perform.

Tickets are available beginning next Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

The tour across North America begins June 11 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and concludes in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 28.

