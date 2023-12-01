We are Local
Businesses celebrate reopening of 42nd Street bridge in Omaha

Businesses along 42nd Street in Omaha celebrated Friday as the bridge across Interstate 80 reopened.
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In October 2022, the orange barrels came out and shut off the flow of traffic to the 42nd Street bridge just south of Interstate 80 in Omaha.

This gave work crews plenty of room to totally reconstruct the more than 60-year-old structure.

The worn-out bridge has been replaced. It’s all brand new, from bottom to top.

Business owners in the area broke out the balloons Friday -- it’s time to celebrate the reopening of a part of the neighborhood’s history.

Cheryl Klatt and her son Lee operate their family business, Central Sign Supplies. It’s been in the neighborhood since the 1960s. Lee said shutting the bridge to traffic turned down a lot of noise.

“I’ve crossed this bridge since I was a baby, so my mom and dad crossed it before it was even this bridge,” Cheryl said.

“Kind of reminded me of the pandemic,” Lee said. “As soon as the shutdown happened, everything was quiet. You could hear birds again. It’s kind of like that here, you can’t hear any traffic really at all.”

Taking down the barricades and opening up the bridge is an early Christmas present for fellow business owner Larry Eckley and his auto dealership.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “Hopefully business will pop a little bit this Christmas season, coming up on a new year, we’re excited. We’re optimistic.”

Ron Hug is the City Council representative for the area. He said this is a big day for the South Omaha community.

“The first complaint I heard when I took office is when the bridge is going to open, and it’s been a pretty consistent theme in my short tenure on the city council,” he said. “This is literally the crossroads of South Omaha. If you’re going anywhere, you’re going down 42nd Street, you’re coming off and on 42nd Street on I-80.”

Hug said the new bridge was much needed and is much improved.

“What we have here is one bridge where previously there were two bridges,” he said. “In between them there was an island, and they excavated that island out and demoed the two bridges and put in one nice, beautiful, long wide bridge, which is far safer than what was here.”

To celebrate, the Council and two business owners braved the cold, fired up a 1973 Mustang drop-top, and took the first ride across the new bridge. Eckley said he’s glad he stuck around to take the ride, because there was a time during construction when he thought about calling it quits.

“It’s a family business,” he said. “We’re just trying to survive when we’ve been here since December of 1996. It’s just kind of our lifestyle and this is kind of what we do.”

City officials say shutting down the bridge completely instead of keeping a lane open cut construction time by over a year and saved taxpayers millions of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

