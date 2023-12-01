Brothers Osborne, Peter Frampton among 2024 Omaha tour stops

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wide array of music acts are headed to downtown Omaha next year.

Gasolina Reggaeton Party, the reggae and Latin community that has grown to become the biggest of its kind in the United States, comes to Steelhouse Omaha at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Tickets for the 18-and-older event begin at $16 and are on sale now through Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Country duo Brothers Osborne will bring their Might As Well Be Us Tour to Steelhouse at 8 p.m. Friday, March 29. Tickets are on sale now through Steelhouse’s website. They begin at $55, with a $5 increase the day of the show.

1970s singer Peter Frampton will make a stop at the Orpheum Theater as part of his Never Ever Say Never Tour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 8, through Ticket Omaha and begin at $59.

Pop band Bleachers comes to Steelhouse for a 7:30 p.m. show on Wednesday, May 22. Tickets go on sale next Friday through Steelhouse’s website and begin at $59.50, with a $5 increase the day of the show.

