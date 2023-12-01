We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Body of 5th Alaska landslide victim found; 1 remains missing

The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news...
The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.(Courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities)
By Paul Choate and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - The body of a fifth victim of the deadly Wrangell landslide has been found, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the body of 65-year-old Otto Florschutz was found in the landslide debris.

The deadly landslide happened on Nov. 20 and wrecked multiple homes, including two that were occupied.

The bodies of 44-year-old Timothy Heller, 36-year-old Beth Heller, 16-year-old Mara Heller and 11-year-old Kara Heller have also been recovered since the landslide. Twelve-year-old Derek Heller remains missing.

Florschutz’s wife was found alive the day after the landslide.

The Department of Public Safety said volunteers and scent detection K-9 teams are still searching on a reactive basis. Troopers announced that active search and rescue operations were ceased on Thanksgiving morning.

On Nov. 21, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster declaration in the aftermath of the landslide. For updates, DPS encourages people to follow the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s social media channels.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
6 News welcomes Serese Cole back to the Daybreak anchor desk on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
Serese Cole returning to 6 News WOWT Daybreak
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Lawmakers hold an expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos Friday, following a scathing ethics...
House decides fate of Rep. George Santos
Garrett Hanika, 35.
Wanted man shot by Lincoln Police Officer receives additional citations
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Styx and Foreigner announced tour stops in Omaha.
Foreigner, Styx coming to Omaha