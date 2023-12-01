Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Anthony Rezac

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just a week ago senior quarterback Anthony Rezac was leading the undefeated Warriors to their second straight state championship, putting a bow on one of the most dominating seasons in Nebraska high school football history.

This week, with his days in a Westside uniform officially behind him, Rezac turned to the future, announcing he would be accepting a preferred walk-on offer to play at Notre Dame.

“I was going to wait until after the season to make a commitment just because during the season I’m focused on team-oriented goals, not necessarily so much myself,” said Rezac just hours after he announced his commitment. “But now that the season is over, I was able to reassess and look at it. I’m just glad it’s over with and I am able to get somewhere and get to work.”

“Notre Dame’s real excited to have him and they just fell short with some scholarships that they just have given out,” said Westside head football coach Paul Limongi. “[Notre Dame’s] said from the beginning how much they think he can go there and compete and compete right away. And anytime Anthony has a challenge he’s going to bust through it.”

Rezac was the heart and soul of the Warriors’ offense, passing for 2,316 yards and 30 touchdowns, while adding a team second-best 905 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

“There’s no doubt in our minds, and we’re obviously biased, that he’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the state the last two-- if not three-- years,” said Limongi. “I know when the game’s on the line, me being the head coach, I want Anthony to have the football. And there’s no doubt about that. You just have a sense of confidence that when he’s behind center things are going to get done.”

“Staying true to his team-first mentality, Rezac doesn’t hope his individual stats are what he’s remembered for.

“Winning. We did a lot of that, so I hope people remember us for that. State championships. That’s the standard at Westside. So we want to continue that,” said Rezac. “And also just the culture that we continue to build and embrace.”

