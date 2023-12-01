All Red Way customers should have finally received refunds, Nebraska AG says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced on Friday that consumers who purchased Red Way tickets for flights out of Lincoln Airport, that were later cancelled, should have now all received full refunds.

Following the cessation of Red Way Airlines at the end of August, the AG’s office received complaints from customers who still needed to be refunded for their cancelled Red Way flights.

In October, the AG’s office opened an official investigation into the consumer funds with the goal of getting consumers their money back.

“When it became apparent that the refunds were getting roadblocked by a business dispute, our office stepped in to ensure those refunds were processed efficiently and quickly,”Hilgers said. “Getting consumers their hard-earned money back is a top priority for our office. Nebraska consumers deserve fair commercial transactions, which includes receiving refunds in a reasonable timeframe and manner.”

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office recommends that Red Way customers check with their card carrier to ensure their refund went through. Consumers should also receive a confirmation that a refund has been issued.

If consumers have questions or concerns, they can reach out to the Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 or toll-free statewide at 1-800-727-6432.

