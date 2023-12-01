AAA talks survey over risky driving, deadly crashes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new AAA survey provides some insight into how often people do dangerous things while driving.

“These are recognitions that drivers are seeing on their own and realizing that they do do them, but maybe not making the changes to avoid those in the future,” said AAA Nebraska public affairs specialist Brian Ortner.

More than a quarter of respondents said they’ve sent a text or email while driving. Thirty-seven percent said they’ve read a text message or email while behind the wheel.

According to the latest numbers from Nebraska Department of Transportation, 179 deadly crashes happened between January and October of 2022, compared to 164 during the same time frame this year.

Iowa reported 337 crash fatalities in 2022. So this year, they’re at 330.

“That’s what this survey shows as well, that the numbers of accidents—including fatal accidents—is on the rise because of distracted, impaired driving or even speeding is a factor in that as well,” Ortner said.

According to the new Traffic Safety Index Report, fewer drivers see speeding as dangerous.

Half of the responses to the AAA survey said they drove 15 miles per hour over the speed limit within 30 days of taking the survey.

Ortner said all that speeding is for nothing.

“You’d have to go 100 miles at 80 miles an hour to gain five minutes if you’re going 75 miles per hour on the road,” he said. “So it really doesn’t save you that much time.”

He feels there is a silver lining to this though.

“I think a plus to come out of this is that people recognize that they’re engaging in these behaviors. Right there, I think, is step one into creating safer roads when we’re behind the wheel.”

The new AAA survey also said 59 percent of respondents admitted to using hands-free technology to talk, text or email while driving, which Ortner said is still distracted driving.

AAA Nebraska said there are resources for people so they don’t drive while impaired, like Rideshare and Safe Ride Home programs around holidays.

As for texting and reading, they said you should ask yourself if it’s more important to get to your destination safely or answer the text that can wait.

