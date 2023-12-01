We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 First Alert Traffic: Crash causes lane closures on I-480 near Leavenworth

A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 480 near Leavenworth St. closed down two lanes of traffic Friday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 480 near Leavenworth St. closed down two lanes of traffic Friday morning. Those lanes have since reopened.

The crash happened just after 6:30. The lane closures, combined with rush hour traffic starting to begin, created a bottleneck that backed up all the way to the North Freeway.

That bottleneck was not helped out by another reported crash on the North Freeway at Hamilton St.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified
An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
An Omaha pool contractor was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft, accused of accepting...
Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo

Latest News

A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 480 near Leavenworth St. closed down two lanes...
Crash causes lane closures on I-480 near Leavenworth
Farnam Street in Omaha is set to reopen from Saddle Creek Road to 48th Street.
Omaha's Farnam Street to reopen from Saddle Creek to 48th
A new study by AAA is highlighting the dangers of habits that many drivers possess.
AAA survey highlights dangers of driving habits
Winter weather caused the Nebraska State Patrol to respond to 85 crashes and perform 191...
Nebraska State Patrol reports 27 DUIs, 85 crashes over Thanksgiving weekend