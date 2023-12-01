6 First Alert Traffic: Crash causes lane closures on I-480 near Leavenworth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 480 near Leavenworth St. closed down two lanes of traffic Friday morning. Those lanes have since reopened.

The crash happened just after 6:30. The lane closures, combined with rush hour traffic starting to begin, created a bottleneck that backed up all the way to the North Freeway.

That bottleneck was not helped out by another reported crash on the North Freeway at Hamilton St.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.