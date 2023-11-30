We are Local
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified

Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80 at 13th Street.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80 at 13th Street.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the westbound off-ramp to 13th around 4:18 a.m. Accident investigators found a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was exiting the interstate when the vehicle veered left and left the roadway. The Cadillac went into the grass median and rolled.

The driver, Jessica Carlson-Riesland, 35, was ejected from the vehicle. Omaha Fire medics declared Carlson-Riesland dead at the scene.

