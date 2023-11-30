Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80 at 13th Street.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the westbound off-ramp to 13th around 4:18 a.m. Accident investigators found a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was exiting the interstate when the vehicle veered left and left the roadway. The Cadillac went into the grass median and rolled.

The driver, Jessica Carlson-Riesland, 35, was ejected from the vehicle. Omaha Fire medics declared Carlson-Riesland dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.