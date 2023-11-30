We are Local
Sheriff’s office identifies person killed in crash near I-80 in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Seward County on Monday.

The passenger of the minivan who died at the scene was identified as Donald J. Amiot, 82, of Stillwater, Minnesota.

Seward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on 238th Road, just north of the Interstate 80 exit 382 interchange, at 3:50 p.m.

SCSO said the preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a minivan was westbound on I-80 exit 382 off ramp when they failed to yield and collided with a truck that was southbound on 238th Road.

Amiot, who was in the minivan, died at the scene and the driver was transported to Bryan West with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SCSO.

The driver of the truck was treated and released on scene.

Milford Fire/Rescue and StarCare Medical Transport assisted on scene.

