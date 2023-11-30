Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Some snow chances heading into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door Thursday you’ll encounter a pretty typical morning with 20s and 30s but as as the clouds increase today we’ll only warm into the mid 40s. This starts the cooling trend we’ll have for the rest of the week.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Add in a north wind that will gust to near 20 mph at times today and there will be a noticeable bite to the air at times.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Colder 30s for highs are likely Friday & Saturday and there will be some snow chances that go with both days too. Neither day is expected to have big impacts from the snow but I wanted to give you a first alert to some snow moving through. During the day Friday there will be a couple rounds of snow that travel across our far southern counties near the Kansas & Missouri borders. A couple inches of snow is possible in the Falls City area east into Northwest Missouri. There is about a 30% chance of light snow moving as far north as I-80. You can see the main path of the Friday snow here.

Snow through Friday (WOWT)

A few more sporadic snow showers are possible Saturday during the middle of the day but those too likely won’t tack on all that much to the totals. You’ll be lucky to get a half inch of snow out of those.

Friday & Saturday Snow (WOWT)

Overall the weekend will be colder with quite a few clouds in the area trying to spit out a few flurries even Sunday.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.