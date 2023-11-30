We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Some snow chances heading into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door Thursday you’ll encounter a pretty typical morning with 20s and 30s but as as the clouds increase today we’ll only warm into the mid 40s. This starts the cooling trend we’ll have for the rest of the week.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Add in a north wind that will gust to near 20 mph at times today and there will be a noticeable bite to the air at times.

Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Colder 30s for highs are likely Friday & Saturday and there will be some snow chances that go with both days too. Neither day is expected to have big impacts from the snow but I wanted to give you a first alert to some snow moving through. During the day Friday there will be a couple rounds of snow that travel across our far southern counties near the Kansas & Missouri borders. A couple inches of snow is possible in the Falls City area east into Northwest Missouri. There is about a 30% chance of light snow moving as far north as I-80. You can see the main path of the Friday snow here.

Snow through Friday
Snow through Friday(WOWT)

A few more sporadic snow showers are possible Saturday during the middle of the day but those too likely won’t tack on all that much to the totals. You’ll be lucky to get a half inch of snow out of those.

Friday & Saturday Snow
Friday & Saturday Snow(WOWT)

Overall the weekend will be colder with quite a few clouds in the area trying to spit out a few flurries even Sunday.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against...
Nebraska football gets Top 100 commitment from 2024 OT Grant Brix
Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement

Latest News

The start of the cooling trend today
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Friday snow chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold by the end of the week with snow chances
Emily's Wednesday Afternoon forecast
Emily's Wednesday Afternoon forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast