Efforts still being made to rebuild Bellevue years after disastrous flood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four years ago the Missouri River swelled consuming everything some people owned.

In Bellevue, it swallowed about 200 homes.

Most were occupied by low to middle-income families, according to data collected by Sarpy County.

Rebuilding has taken time but a Nebraska-based developer, Excel Development Group, promises new homes are coming.

“The last couple of years is really when you’re starting to see those funds,” said Connor Menard with Excel Development Group.

Slow going up until this point, but Diane Bruce with the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce says that’s the reality of government funding sometimes.

“The paperwork that’s involved to get the kind of funding you need to make this stuff happen is a long long process,” said Bruce.

Excel Development Group has now secured $2 million in disaster relief funds. That means they have the $13 million needed to get to work on an affordable housing development for seniors 55+.

There’ll be 36 units near Bellevue West High School by the middle of 2025, they say.

The units are reserved for an older population with income limitations. The majority are for those making no more than 60% of the metro’s median income. To qualify, that’s about $42,000 dollars for an individual or $48,000 for two people.

“Targeted towards those people that were actually directly affected by the flooding,” Menard.

Bruce explains why this redevelopment and others like it are needed for everyone’s success.

“The more people we have living in this town is a boost for our economy, so any of that stuff moving into Bellevue is just a great asset for us,” she said.

A challenge the developers in general are also facing according to Connor Menard with Excel is increased costs.

“We’re seeing a lot of higher insurance costs, especially builder’s risk insurance has gone through the roof,” said Menard.

Rent will be based on tenants’ income, ranging from $750 to $1000 a month.

The official groundbreaking of this event will happen Wednesday afternoon where the developers, the chamber of commerce, the mayor, and more will be in attendance to celebrate the progress being made.

