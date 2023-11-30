We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: Norfolk man arrested after refusing to leave drive-thru

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska say they spent Wednesday night responding to an incident where a man refused to leave a drive-thru while sitting in a stolen vehicle.

The Norfolk Police Division says at about 7:30 p.m. officers were sent to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. The one who called in the incident said a man in the drive-thru was refusing to leave after he failed to pay for the food he ordered. The man, who was later identified as 65-year-old Charles Magdanz of Norfolk, also allegedly said he wouldn’t leave the drive-thru because he had too much to drink.

Once officers arrived, police said they smelled alcohol coming from Magdanz and sobriety tests confirmed he was impaired.

During the investigation, police say they discovered the 2015 white GMC Sierra Denali that Magdanz was in had just been reported stolen. Police say the Denali was reported stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Riverside Blvd. Later on, police learned that Magdanz’s 2012 white Chevy Suburban was located in the same parking lot where the Denali was stolen from.

Magdanz was booked into the Madison County Jail and is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and theft of a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, confers with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield...
Matt Rhule will consider adding transfer portal QB, says a ‘good quarterback’ costs $1-2 million

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
A roundup of sentences handed down in federal court in the District of Nebraska as released by...
Omaha man sentenced for receipt, distribution of child pornography
Sheriff’s office identifies person killed in crash near I-80 in Seward County
HC John Cook
Nebraska dominates Big Ten Volleyball postseason awards: Cook named Coach of the Year