Police: Norfolk man arrested after refusing to leave drive-thru

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska say they spent Wednesday night responding to an incident where a man refused to leave a drive-thru while sitting in a stolen vehicle.

The Norfolk Police Division says at about 7:30 p.m. officers were sent to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Ave. The one who called in the incident said a man in the drive-thru was refusing to leave after he failed to pay for the food he ordered. The man, who was later identified as 65-year-old Charles Magdanz of Norfolk, also allegedly said he wouldn’t leave the drive-thru because he had too much to drink.

Once officers arrived, police said they smelled alcohol coming from Magdanz and sobriety tests confirmed he was impaired.

During the investigation, police say they discovered the 2015 white GMC Sierra Denali that Magdanz was in had just been reported stolen. Police say the Denali was reported stolen from a business in the 1100 block of Riverside Blvd. Later on, police learned that Magdanz’s 2012 white Chevy Suburban was located in the same parking lot where the Denali was stolen from.

Magdanz was booked into the Madison County Jail and is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and theft of a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.