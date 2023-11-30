Owner of Omaha pool business arrested on charges of theft by deception

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigators put together a criminal complaint against Premier Pools and Spas, and its owner.

The case involves seven charges, meaning seven victims dating back to 2021, but investigators say there are more than a dozen more complaints they looked into.

According to court documents, just the homeowners named in the complaint are out $507,000 in total, and in most cases, they don’t even have a swimming pool to show for it.

In a 6 News exclusive video from Wednesday night outside the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took the owner of Premier, 37-year-old Aaron Stanger, into custody.

Stanger turned himself in regarding a warrant for seven counts of theft by deception. He’ll spend another night in jail before seeing a judge on Friday.

In court documents, state investigators allege that Stanger frequently failed to do any more work after digging a hole and collecting 95 percent of the total cost of each project, and they shared example after example, totaling more than half-a-million dollars.

“It’s the start of justice, I hope,” Kyle Mahoney said.

Mahoney signed a contract with Premier in the summer of 2022. He paid $90,000, which got him a big hole in his backyard and some rebar.

“I would love to see where the money went,” Mahoney said.

He’s spent 18 months staring at the money pit in his backyard, and on top of not having a swimming pool, a subcontractor alleges Premier didn’t pay them, so they put a Lien on Mahoney’s home.

“It’s everyday stress,” Mahoney said. “I don’t have a backyard, I’m out the money, I have to deal with the city visits and fines. It’s just constant stress.”

6 News reported on one of the alleged victims, who also wonder where the money is going.

It’s a good question if the allegations are proven, but right now, it remains unknown. A public search of some of Stanger’s assets include his Elkhorn home, valued at $700,000, and his business, Premier, is assessed for taxes by the county at $1.4 million.

According to the Secretary of State, Stanger also has an aviation company on the same property, which covers 21 acres. Stanger is facing a total of 17 civil lawsuits, including one from Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

Stanger will appear in court Friday, where he’ll face a judge who will determine how much he needs to get out of jail before trial.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.