Omaha rental guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order

Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a Papillion property they'd been living at for far too long.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The guests in an Omaha rental allegedly haven’t paid weekly rent since Oct. 18.

Townhome owner Patty North says the non-paying guests wore out their welcome — and her patience — so she got a court order for immediate eviction.

Court documents show Roberto Arcadu, along with his wife, mother, and child, lived for long periods in short-term rentals, and in four cases over two years, they didn’t move out, despite allegedly owing thousands of dollars.

“They just stay, they just squat,” said rental host Liz McIlree. “Essentially, he was squatter.”

But far from a shack, spending more than two months in McIlree’s million-dollar Papilion rental home, with a monthly rate of $10,000.

McIlree alleges Arcadu never paid her a dime.

“I said, ‘We really can’t let you stay here if you aren’t going to pay,’” McIlree said. “Yet he continued to stay. That’s where it’s a bit fuzzy with the landlord-tenant law, you can’t really kick them out until you go through the eviction process, yet he wasn’t a tenant but a guest.”

McIlree made sure Arcadu knew he wasn’t welcome anymore. She says without laws to protect short-term rental hosts, she and her husband took matters into their own hands.

The couple chained the garage code pad, put locks on the apartment, and put everything belonging to the guests in the garage.

The unpaying guests had to retrieve their belongings and move on. McIlree says she didn’t say goodbye.

McIlree told 6 News that she’ll continue demanding payment from Arcadu, who appeared with a lawyer at a hearing Monday to evict him from the other rental.

But the operators of two metro area Airbnbs disagree, and they allege Roberto Arcadu and his family move from one short-term rental to another and like guests, don’t pay for the accommodations.

An attorney for the townhome owner says rental disputes are usually considered civil matters, but he plans to take the evidence to a criminal prosecutor.

In an answer to a lawsuit filed by a hotel claiming he owed six months’ worth of payments, Arcadu denied he hasn’t paid in full.

Correction: A previous version of this story referenced a online vendor not associated this particular short-term rental. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

