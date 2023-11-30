Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reponded to a report of a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building near 22nd and Jones streets.

Police told 6 News that officers were called at 3:56 a.m. to a scene at 2209 Jones St., where they found a man in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over, continuing CPR while he was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online using the P3 Tips mobile app or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

