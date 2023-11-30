We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigate overnight shooting

OPD said the man was found in the hallway of an apartment building
Omaha Police reponded to a report of a shooting early Thursday morning, Nov. 30, 2023, near...
Omaha Police reponded to a report of a shooting early Thursday morning, Nov. 30, 2023, near 22nd and Jones streets.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reponded to a report of a shooting early Thursday morning at an apartment building near 22nd and Jones streets.

Police told 6 News that officers were called at 3:56 a.m. to a scene at 2209 Jones St., where they found a man in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over, continuing CPR while he was transported by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online using the P3 Tips mobile app or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Get the latest breaking news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email alerts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, confers with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield...
Matt Rhule will consider adding transfer portal QB, says a ‘good quarterback’ costs $1-2 million

Latest News

The return of a Disney theatrical spectacle is coming to Omaha this spring -- and tickets are...
Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ coming to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater
The scene of a house fire at 17th & Sunny Hill Road Thursday morning that sent one person to a...
Nebraska state trooper and security officer rescue man, dog from south Lincoln house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand during his civil fraud...
Appeals court reinstates gag order that barred Trump from maligning court staff in NY fraud trial
Daryl Johnson
Omaha man convicted of Mother’s Day double shooting sentenced to prison