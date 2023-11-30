Omaha Police arrest three in connection to October mass shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made three arrests in connection to a mass shooting that killed one and injured five others.

William Brown, 19, and two 17-year-old males were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree felony assault, and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

William Brown, 19. (Omaha Police Department)

The charges stem from a mass shooting near Clark Street and N. 24th Street in north Omaha that claimed the life of 16-year-old Lamarantae Swift on Oct. 1.

Three days later, his cousin, Dontayzhia Swift, was also murdered in a shooting.

First cousins Dontayzhia Swift, 19, at left; and Lamarantae Swift, 16, were killed in shootings in Omaha just three days apart in early October 2023.

