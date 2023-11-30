We are Local
Omaha nonprofit’s new center hopes to help keep homeless youth off streets

An Omaha organization is hoping its new center will help keep homeless youth off the streets.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Housing Authority’s old three-story building will soon get a complete makeover.

It will be transformed into a center to help keep homeless kids and young adults off the streets.

“It’s a really big step up,” Mike James said.

Youth Emergency Services is behind the effort. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide housing and other resources like food and clothing to those in need.

Those like James are excited about the new center. He’s been coming to the Y.E.S. for five years.

James told 6 News that the nonprofit helped turn his life around.

“I only recently got off the street,” James said. “They helped me get into new housing and they’re helping me out with job searching, medical, and everything I could ever ask for.”

However, the amount of young adults in need of a place to stay is higher than what one might expect.

“In 2022, the federal data demonstrated about 1,200 students identified as experiencing homelessness in the metro area,” Reed said.

Kalisha Reed is with Y.E.S.

She hopes the new center will help to reduce that number because it will have more room to help more people.

From the pictures they showed us, one part of the building will be for support services while the other will house the 40 units.

“Right now, we can serve about 23 to 25 youth per day within our housing program,” Reed said. “So, that includes emergency shelter and transitional living program so with those 40 housing units, we can increase our bed capacity.”

Once the new place is built, James said he will be at the forefront to help out.

“It could really help people who have been on the streets for a long time and are finally trying to get into a place of their own,” James said.

Construction for the new center will start in Spring 2024.

