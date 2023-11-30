Omaha man sentenced for receipt, distribution of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down in federal court in the District of Nebraska as released by Acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr’s office, ending November 29, 2023.

Shawn Thomas, 34, of Roseville, Calif., was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana. U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Thomas to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Thomas was identified as being involved in drug distribution following an investigation into his co-conspirators. Between October 2018 and December 2020, they regularly shipped boxes of marijuana from Sacramento, Calif. to Omaha, where other conspirators would distribute it. The shipments were made via U.S. Mail and commercial shippers like FedEx.

A 22.5-pound box of marijuana was seized from an Omaha residence on Dec. 18, 2020. Thomas was inside the residence at the time, as were three co-defendants.

A review of shipping records and their cellphone messages determined Thomas was responsible for mailing the packages; at sentencing, Thomas was found responsible for conspiring to distribute at least 100 kilograms.

Co-defendants Aarion Jenkins and Marques Eiland, both 29, of Omaha, were sentenced earlier this year to 40 months and 31 months in prison, respectively. Julio Ayala, 33, of Sacramento, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Oscar Villa, 37, of California, was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine conspiracy. He will serve five years of supervised release after his prison term is complete.

In August 2022 in Wayne County, Neb., a call was received about two suspicious people wanting into a resident’s car. Nebraska state troopers found Villa and Johana Madrid on the side of the road along Nebraska Highway 35. Both claimed they were en route to Iowa for drug treatment, but struggled to explain how they ended up at the roadside. Madrid admitted to having meth in her book bag, and a firearm was found on the ground nearby. A large meth shard was also found in the fitted sheet she had draped over herself.

Both were taken into custody. Troopers searched Madrid’s phone, showing a map of a field near where they were found which showed a location pin. Using that map and pin, troopers located a book bag covered by soybean plants; about 20 pounds of pure meth were found inside.

Madrid has pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January.

Adam Schenkelberg, 37, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday for receipt and distribution of child pornography. Schenkelberg was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and must pay $12,500 total in special assessments to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Assistance Act of 2018 and the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

On May 5, the Nebraska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child porn uploaded to the messaging app Kik. The reports indicated a specific IP address uploaded 14 image and video files containing pornographic material between March 19 and 23 of 2022.

Another report was received in August, noting four file uploads depicting pornographic material from Kik in June 2022. Investigators determined the IP address was assigned to Schenkelberg’s Sarpy County address.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Schenkelberg’s home in November 2022. Several devices were seized for forensic examination. The next month, Apple provided data from Schenkelberg’s iCloud account under a search warrant. Between the iCloud account and his devices, over 600 images of child porn were located, some involving toddlers.

Mar Maluoth, 25, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun. He will serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term. Maluoth was found guilty in July after a three-day trial.

In September 2022, Omaha Police officers were surveilling a home near 30th and Manderson Streets in search of a wanted escapee. They observed a male walk from the rear of the home carrying what officers believed to be a rifle. He entered a black Kia Optima that was observed leaving from the alleyway.

Officers followed the Kia as it traveled west near 45th and Lake Streets. They conducted a traffic stop when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. Maluoth, the front-seat passenger, was seen leaning over as officers approached the car as if concealing something. They later found what appeared to be “marijuana shake” and an open alcohol container.

Due to Maluoth’s behavior and failure to obey officers’ commands, officers ordered him out of the car. He was detained in handcuffs and frisked for weapons. They found a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun with a “Glock switch” under his seat, allowing the weapon to operate as a machine gun.

When taken into evidence, the gun was found to have a round in its chamber and a partially loaded extended magazine. OPD tested its functionality in a controlled setting and determined the firearm did operate as a machine gun.

