Omaha man found guilty in crash that killed his wife

Pierre Brayman’s wife, Tiffany Brayman, was ejected from the truck and died at the hospital.
The man accused of leaving the scene of a Carter Lake crash that killed his wife is now facing an additional charge.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - The man suspected of leaving the scene of a Carter Lake crash that killed his wife has been found guilty by a jury in Douglas County District Court.

Pierre Brayman, 39, was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and manslaughter. The jury was seated Monday.

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital; Pierre left the scene.

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. A search warrant noted the pickup “had damage to every body panel” and that “there were multiple Fireball cinnamon shooters laying on the ground and inside the F-150.”

It took the Metro Fugitive Task Force about a month to track Pierre Brayman down. His license was also revoked at the time of the crash.

No sentencing date has been set.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

