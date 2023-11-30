Omaha man found guilty in crash that killed his wife

CARTER LAKE, Iowa (WOWT) - The man suspected of leaving the scene of a Carter Lake crash that killed his wife has been found guilty by a jury in Douglas County District Court.

Pierre Brayman, 39, was found guilty Thursday of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and manslaughter. The jury was seated Monday.

His 37-year-old wife, Tiffany Brayman, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 that crashed on Carter Lake Shore Drive on the evening of April 26. She was ejected and died at the hospital; Pierre left the scene.

While crash data is not available for that pickup model, investigators determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. A search warrant noted the pickup “had damage to every body panel” and that “there were multiple Fireball cinnamon shooters laying on the ground and inside the F-150.”

It took the Metro Fugitive Task Force about a month to track Pierre Brayman down. His license was also revoked at the time of the crash.

No sentencing date has been set.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.