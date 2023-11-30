Omaha man convicted of Mother’s Day double shooting sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is headed to prison for his role in the shooting of two women last May.

Daryl Johnson, who turns 49 next Monday, was sentenced Wednesday to 23 to 30 years behind bars. The first assault conviction carries a sentence of 10-14 years; the second carries 13-16 years. He was sentenced to 7-10 years for attempted use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and was handed 5-8 years for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The assault charges run consecutively; the latter three charges run concurrently, resulting in Johnson’s 23-to-30-year sentence.

After initially pleading not guilty to a litany of charges, Johnson pleaded no contest in October.

Police say he went to a home near 36th and Parker the morning of Mother’s Day and shot two women before leaving with his daughter. Both women survived.

Johnson was arrested nearby later that afternoon and his daughter was found safe in the area of 94th and Blair High Road.

