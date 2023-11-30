We are Local
Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns

An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha attorney is headed to federal prison for filing false income tax returns.

Thomas Campbell of Bennington was sentenced Thursday to 366 days behind bars after pleading guilty on July 27 to one count of filing a false tax return.

Court documents and statements revealed Campbell, a licensed attorney since 2011, was the owner and manager of Omaha firm TLN Law between 2014 and 2018. During that time, Campbell controlled the firm’s finances and was aware of cash payments his firm received in exchange for legal services.

Over that time, Campbell did not report over $2.8 million in cash his firm received, which should have been reported on his personal tax returns. In total, he caused a tax loss to the IRS in excess of $400,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher ordered Campbell to serve one year of supervised release following his prison term. He was also ordered to pay $407,665 in restitution to the U.S.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Justice Department’s Tax Division assisted the District of Nebraska in prosecuting and investigating the case.

