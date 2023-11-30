We are Local
North Omaha community excited to see what Crawford plans for old OIC site

Community leaders in north Omaha are excited to see what boxing champion Terence Crawford has in store for the old OOIC site.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Opportunities Industrialization Center, or OIC, was the place to go for job opportunities in north Omaha for years.

“I know individuals who got nursing training and benefited from what OIC stood for and what it meant,” said Pastor and community leader Michael Williams. “Great things.”

For years, the landmark building sat empty. Time and bad behavior threw the place into disrepair.

“The bones [of the building] were pretty good but the inside, the interior, it had been broken into, vandalized, stripped of some of the materials,” said Omaha City Planning Director Dave Fanslau. “The inside was pretty rough.”

Williams, who’s the head pastor at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, which sits right next door to OIC, says the community tried desperately to save the building.

“There were meetings held, there were attempts to repair various aspects of the building and it just seemed like nothing came together,” Williams said. “It was very sad.”

But then, a community member stepped in with work crews to get rid of the eyesore.

That community member: the consensus No. 1 professional boxer in the world, Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Crawford owns the property now and is bringing opportunity back to the area. Right now, no one knows for sure what the champ will build on this site.

“We’ve had a few informal conversations with him, but he hasn’t submitted anything to us. He’s kicking around some ideas, but until he brings us something, we don’t really know.”

Whatever is constructed at the site will be an improvement over what was demolished a few months ago, though.

“It’s a part of the overall facelift that’s coming to 24th Street and it’s timely. I think it will be a blessing for the community as a whole.”

6 News has reached out to a member of the Crawford camp but has yet to hear back.

