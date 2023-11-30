Nebraska state trooper and security officer rescue man, dog from south Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska State Patrol trooper and security officer rescued a Lincoln man from his burning home on Thursday morning; however, he continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

According to Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol, a Capitol Security Officer was patrolling the area of 14th and Nebraska Parkway when he saw smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood. The officer reported the fire around 3:40 a.m., and a trooper in the area also responded to the scene.

Upon entering the smoke-filled home near 17th and Sunny Hill Road, they found an unconscious man and a dog in the kitchen. They successfully evacuated the man from the home.

Thomas said the trooper detected a pulse and shallow breathing so he stayed with the man until Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews arrived, while the Capitol Security Officer re-entered the burning home to rescue the dog.

LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said once firefighters arrived, some worked to extinguish the flames within the home, some helped the victim outside, while others checked the Capitol Security Officer for smoke inhalation.

Gegg stated the kitchen fire was quickly contained. The sole resident, the injured man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He added that two dogs died in the fire, while a third is expected to be okay.

MJ Lierman with LFR said the fire resulted from unattended cooking. Lierman suspected the man attempted to extinguish the fire but suffered from smoke inhalation.

She said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which now bears about $175,000 in damages due to the smoke.

