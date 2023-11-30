We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Major publisher sues state of Iowa over law banning books

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Book publisher Penguin Random House is suing the State of Iowa over its law banning books, the Iowa State Education Association announced Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed by ISEA and Penguin Random House to challenge Senate File 496, a sweeping bill that supporters say will bolster “parental rights” in the classroom. However, critics have dubbed it Iowa’s “don’t say gay” law.

Senate File 496 bans books that depict sex scenes and requires administrators to notify parents if students wish to go by a nickname or use pronouns to affirm their gender identity.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to block enforcement of the book ban provision, claiming the restriction violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

“The First Amendment guarantees the right to read and to be read, to exchange ideas and viewpoints without unreasonable government interference,” the ISEA said in a release. “The new Iowa state law flouts this core principle of the Constitution with sweeping legislation that eliminates student access to books with ideas and perspectives disliked by state authorities.”

Penguin Random House has published adult and children’s fiction and nonfiction print and digital editions in more than 20 countries worldwide.

The ACLU of Iowa also filed a lawsuit in federal court over Senate File 496 earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, confers with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield...
Matt Rhule will consider adding transfer portal QB, says a ‘good quarterback’ costs $1-2 million

Latest News

An Omaha attorney will serve one year and one day behind bars for filing false tax returns.
BREAKING: Omaha attorney sentenced to prison for filing false tax returns
An Omaha man is headed to prison for shooting two women on Mother's Day 2023.
Omaha man sentenced to prison for shooting two women on Mother's Day 2023
Omaha Police are investigating after a man was critically hurt in an overnight shooting.
One critically injured in overnight shooting
The scene of a house fire at 17th & Sunny Hill Road Thursday morning that sent one person to a...
Nebraska state trooper and security officer rescue man, dog from south Lincoln house fire
Omaha Police have identified the victim of Thursday morning’s deadly crash along Interstate 80...
Victim of fatal crash on Interstate 80 identified