Fundraiser federally indicted in Omaha corruption scandal plans to go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the four people indicted in a public corruption scandal — involving a former Omaha City Councilmember, two retired Omaha cops, and a fundraiser — wants his day in federal court.

Wednesday night, 6 News learned that one of them is pressing forward and planning to go to trial.

Jack Olson, former chief fundraiser for the Latino Peace Officers Association, is planning to challenge the four felony charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy. The government alleges that Olson’s only income came from money that was supposed to go to the nonprofit.

Olson’s trial is expected to take place in April at federal court in Lincoln.

Olson, along with former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, Johnny Palermo, and Richie Gonzalez have all been in county jail since April.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day. (Saunders County Jail)

Vinny Palermo is expected to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to wire fraud, with recommendation that the sentence not exceed 21 months.

Johnny Palermo, who is of no relation to the former councilman, is a retired Omaha Police officer and former LPOA president. He is due in court in January to change his plea to guilty.

Retired Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez and his legal team have been working on a plea deal, but no details have come from that.

