Fort Calhoun man sentenced for threat against school in Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for threats against an Omaha metro school stemming from a 2022 incident.

Nathan Joseph Bonacci, 21, of Fort Calhoun, Neb. was sentenced to six months in prison and one year of supervised release by Judge Susan Bazis for impeding or interfering with a federal officer.

Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Bonacci posted a message on the social media app Discord which included information about the guns he said he possessed and his plans to “drive to Roosevelt Elementary School in Council Bluffs and kill as many people” as he could find.

In the same post, he described the vehicle he planned to drive and the exact time he planned to carry out the attack.

A user on the iFunny app came across the post and forwarded it via email to the principal of Roosevelt Elementary, who then turned it over to law enforcement.

The FBI assigned a special agent to the case, who identified the IP address used to post the threat as belonging to Bonacci’s brother. During an interview, Bonacci’s brother said he recognized the username that posted the threat as Bonacci’s.

Bonacci acknowledged that he posted the message and claimed that he sent it to a group chat of his friends because he thought they would find it funny.

Court documents say that Bonacci’s false threat “impeded the special agent from accomplishing his other assigned duties and interfered with his ability to work on legitimate investigations.”

