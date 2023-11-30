Final 2 of 4 suspects convicted in Omaha man’s murder sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The last of four people who were found culpable in the death of a vulnerable 68-year-old man’s death were sentenced to prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Thornley was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for manslaughter, tampering with evidence, vulnerable adult abuse, false imprisonment, and criminal conspiracy.

Jacob Thornley was sentenced to 29 to 30 years for the same charges.

The Thornleys, along with Braden Bongers and Christina Thornley, were all arrested in mid-April, after the body of Gary Lew was found in a ditch, naked, outside of Lincoln.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

“I’m so happy that [Gary] got justice,” said Sue Lew, the sister of Gary, after Justin and Jacob were sentenced on Wednesday.

“I wrote a letter to the judge, I said I hope that Gary’s spirit haunts each of them each and every day that they’re in prison,” Sue said.

Gary was 68 years old at the time of his death. Court documents indicate that he suffered from ailments like dementia and spinal bifidia, and was bound to a wheelchair.

Gary moved into his daughter’s home, Christina, after his wife died. Christina lived there with her husband, Justin Thornley, and their two kids.

Court documents indicate that in March of this year, Gary ‘swiped at’ one of Justin’s children, which resulted in a beating from Jacob, a cousin, Justin, and a friend, Braden Bongers.

The three punched and kicked Gary in the head and chest repeatedly. Jacob also picked him up and slammed him against the concrete floor.

The three then propped Gary back up into his wheelchair after the beating, where he sat injured and helpless for three days until he died.

Christina and Justin reportedly brought Gary food and water in the following days but never gave him medical attention for his clear injuries.

After they found him dead, the three Thornleys put his body in a trash bag and drove to Crete, Nebraska where they dumped his body in a ditch after taking all his clothes off.

“For them not to call for any help is just sick,” said Kate Kostner, Gary’s sister-in-law. “And then to throw him out like trash is just terrible.”

The family tells 6 News that finding out Gary’s own daughter played a part in his death and disposal was horrifying.

“You would never have suspected her. I would never, not in a million years,” Sue said.

“I hate them. I hate them all,” said Robbie Lew, Gary’s brother.

Justin Thornley, Gary’s son-in-law, tearfully apologized to the Lew family in court Wednesday. “Gary didn’t deserve this,” he said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Justin said he would use his time in prison to become a better person.

“When he turned around and kind of addressed us and said how sorry he was, well sorry doesn’t bring my brother back,” Sue told 6 News.

Jacob Thornley, who is said to have instigated the beating, also apologized to Lew’s family in court. “I can’t begin to explain how sorry I am for what I’ve done,” he said. “All I can do is apologize, and I feel like asking for forgiveness is disrespectful.”

Judge Kim Pankonin addressed both men, saying their actions were horrific, deplorable, and inhumane.

“You started the chain of events that led to Mr. Lew’s death,” Judge Pankonin told Jacob Thornley. “I’ve read every police report and every account, and although there are some differences, every witness, including yourself, put you as the most culpable.”

“This was a man who was your family to take care of, and instead you took part in the senseless abuse that led to his death,” Pankonin said to Justin Thornley. “You allowed it to happen and took part in it in front of your children.”

Under Nebraska law, both men will likely serve just half of their sentences.

Christina Thornley was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Braden Bongers was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

