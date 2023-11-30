We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

FBI releases rendered images of man found in barrel during Lake Mead drought

Investigators have released new images of what a man found inside a barrel in Lake Mead would have looked like, in hopes of discovering his identity. (Source: KVVU)
By FOX5 Staff, Kim Passoth and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Investigators have released new images of what a man found inside a barrel in Lake Mead would have looked like, in hopes of discovering his identity.

Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim of a homicide at Lake Mead who they believe was killed decades ago.

The body was discovered in a barrel at Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead on May 1, 2022, when the reservoir was experiencing an extreme drought. The man died from a gunshot wound, the county reported.

Clark County shared facial approximation images created by the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia based on the remains on Wednesday. Authorities said that they hope that by releasing the images to the public, investigators will be able to identify the victim.

Authorities ask for help identifying remains that were found in barrel at Lake Mead
Authorities ask for help identifying remains that were found in barrel at Lake Mead(Clark County)

KVVU spoke to the Clark County Coroner after the images were released.

“Our hopes is to put the composite out there and see if we can get any good matches,” Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse said “As good as a DNA profile is, it’s only as good as what you have to compare it to.

“So obviously the next steps would be to get it out to the community in hopes that we have some good links to individuals that could be considered for testing.”

According to the county, this case is not the only one involving remains found at Lake Mead in 2022. During that time, the lake was at a record low and the receding waters had exposed a graveyard of boats and the remains of four people.

To date, Clark County says the coroner’s office has successfully identified decedents in three of the four cases using DNA, leaving the man in the barrel as the only one left unidentified.

The news release states that “the process for identifying remains includes examinations to determine the gender and approximate age, height and weight of each decedent; the collection of DNA samples; and comparing findings to information about people who have been reported missing over the years.”

Anyone who may have information that may help identify the victim is asked to email coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2022-02725.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash
Airbnb guests who had overstayed their welcome — and failed to pay — were evicted from a...
Omaha Airbnb guests who stayed without paying evicted by court order
Lawsuit alleging Boys Town teacher’s inappropriate behavior appears headed for settlement
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, right, confers with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield...
Matt Rhule will consider adding transfer portal QB, says a ‘good quarterback’ costs $1-2 million

Latest News

Sec. of State Tony Blinken in Israel Thursday with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as a...
Tenuous truce: Israel, Hamas face key deadline
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James cleared by doctors for return to basketball 4 months after cardiac arrest
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers