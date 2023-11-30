Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold by the end of the week with snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild Wednesday colder air builds back in with a return to the 40s Thursday... plan on increased clouds as a system builds in to our S on Thursday. This, combined with breezy N winds, will make it feel chilly through the day.

Thursday (wowt)

By Friday we’ll have to watch the N edge of that system... a few snow showers cannot be ruled out Friday in the Metro and some accumulation will be possible especially S of the Metro.

Friday snow chances (wowt)

We’ll stay chilly Saturday in the 30s as a system moves through. This will bring a chance for returning snow showers Saturday into early Sunday. Most of the snow where accumulation could reach over 1″ will stay clear of the Metro on it’s current track.

Highs begin to rebound next work week with a warm up to the 50s by Wednesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.