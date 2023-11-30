We are Local
Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ coming to Omaha’s Orpheum Theater

Tickets go on sale Thursday at Noon
The return of a Disney theatrical spectacle is coming to Omaha this spring -- and tickets are on sale beginning Thursday.
The return of a Disney theatrical spectacle is coming to Omaha this spring -- and tickets are on sale beginning Thursday.(KCBD)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The return of a Disney theatrical spectacle is coming to Omaha this spring -- and tickets are on sale beginning Thursday.

The Lion King will return to the Orpheum Theater beginning Thursday, Feb. 29 for a four-week run through Sunday, March 24.

Shows are set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets will be on sale beginning Thursday at Noon via Ticket Omaha. Tickets can be purchased inside the Holland Center, online, and by phone at (402) 345-0606.

Premium ticket packages are also available with upgraded seating, a souvenir program, and a cinch bag.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

