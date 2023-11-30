Corps of Engineers holding public hearing on contaminated water in Iowa town

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Justin Mills says he and his neighbors living just a few miles southeast of Missouri Valley need to protect their water because of a chemical called trichloroethylene, or TCE.

“I would say an overwhelming majority have filtration systems in their houses,” Mills said.

Where did the chemical come from?

You can’t tell by looking at it today, but the Cottonwood Hills used to be where Offutt Air Force Base had several launch sites for Atlas “D” intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Personnel there used TCE for cleaning out fuel tanks. In a less industrial form, it’s found in many household products like cleaning wipes, paint removers, and aerosol cleaning items.

The National Cancer Institute lists it as a carcinogen that can cause kidney cancer, and possibly lymphoma and liver cancer.

“It was dumped directly into the ground over time,” said Jessica Messerschmidt, who is a project geologist for the Omaha District of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). “The TCE has migrated through the soil and into some of the groundwater aquifers at the site.”

USACE is now asking for feedback from residents about the environmental efforts to get some of the contaminants out and will hold a public meeting on Thursday night.

“There’s lots of landowners,” Messerschmidt said. “I’m excited to just be able to go out there and we can really present exactly what we’re doing and, hopefully, put it into terms that are understandable because I think sometimes there can be a disconnect with the public understanding what we’re doing out there.”

It’s a meeting that Mills said he would attend if he got more advanced notice.

He’s anxious to see how the project could work out.

“Is this going to be something that if we drink this water for 30 years, are we going to have health concerns later on in life?” he said. “There’s just so many questions.”

That public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Rand Community Center.

