We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Corps of Engineers holding public hearing on contaminated water in Iowa town

Residents in an Iowa community are concerned with dangerous chemicals in their water left over by a missile testing site.
By Joe Harris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Justin Mills says he and his neighbors living just a few miles southeast of Missouri Valley need to protect their water because of a chemical called trichloroethylene, or TCE.

“I would say an overwhelming majority have filtration systems in their houses,” Mills said.

Where did the chemical come from?

You can’t tell by looking at it today, but the Cottonwood Hills used to be where Offutt Air Force Base had several launch sites for Atlas “D” intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Personnel there used TCE for cleaning out fuel tanks. In a less industrial form, it’s found in many household products like cleaning wipes, paint removers, and aerosol cleaning items.

The National Cancer Institute lists it as a carcinogen that can cause kidney cancer, and possibly lymphoma and liver cancer.

“It was dumped directly into the ground over time,” said Jessica Messerschmidt, who is a project geologist for the Omaha District of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). “The TCE has migrated through the soil and into some of the groundwater aquifers at the site.”

USACE is now asking for feedback from residents about the environmental efforts to get some of the contaminants out and will hold a public meeting on Thursday night.

“There’s lots of landowners,” Messerschmidt said. “I’m excited to just be able to go out there and we can really present exactly what we’re doing and, hopefully, put it into terms that are understandable because I think sometimes there can be a disconnect with the public understanding what we’re doing out there.”

It’s a meeting that Mills said he would attend if he got more advanced notice.

He’s anxious to see how the project could work out.

“Is this going to be something that if we drink this water for 30 years, are we going to have health concerns later on in life?” he said. “There’s just so many questions.”

That public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Rand Community Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Residents in an Iowa community are concerned with dangerous chemicals in their water left over...
Residents in Iowa community dealing with dangerous chemicals in their water
Iowa receives F-grade on child sex trafficking report card
Iowa receives F-grade on child sex trafficking report card
Lincoln Police responded to a private home in north Lincoln on Tuesday night after a man...
Lincoln Police investigating third swatting call at north Lincoln home
(Left) Ashley Olsen, 36, and (right) Wren Chamberlain, 21.
Lincoln women arrested after several drugs found in two homes