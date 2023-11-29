Weather a factor in fatal one-vehicle crash in rural Iowa, authorities say

THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A 46-year-old Nebraska man died in a weather-related crash in rural Iowa over the weekend.

David Hanser of Murray, Neb., located about 9 miles south of Plattsmouth, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a Wednesday report from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. An emergency vehicle transported him to an Omaha trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities were called to the scene at 3:52 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to the FCSO report, Hanser was driving a 2020 Ford Transit van westbound of 160th Street when he missed the curve in the road and slid into a ravine, hitting several trees along the way.

Three passengers in the vehicle — men ages 19, 28, and 20 — were abled to get themselves out of the vehicle after the crash, the release states. They were transported by emergency vehicles to area hospitals, but their injuries aren’t known.

FCSO is still investigating the crash, but said in their update that weather and road conditions were a factor.

Tabor Fire and Rescue, Sidney Fire and Rescue, and Thurman Fire assisted at the scene.

The fatal crash was one of three weather-related crashes that FCSO responded to on Saturday.

Deputies also responded to a one-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 29, near mile marker No. 9, at 12:31 p.m. They reported that a 29-year-old Cedar Creek, Neb., man driving a 2005 GMC Envoy had slid off the road and hit a tree, totaling the vehicle.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the FCSO report, but was still taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sidney, Hamburg, and Percival Fire and Rescues assisted in the response.

About 35 minutes later, FCSO deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-29 near the Missouri state line.

A 20-year-old from Adams, Tenn., lost control of the 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving, causing him to slide off the road and hit a fence, flipping the vehicle. FCSO said the man was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.