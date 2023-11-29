We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Weather a factor in fatal one-vehicle crash in rural Iowa, authorities say

Fremont County Sheriff said deputies responded to two other crashes Saturday afternoon
(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A 46-year-old Nebraska man died in a weather-related crash in rural Iowa over the weekend.

David Hanser of Murray, Neb., located about 9 miles south of Plattsmouth, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to a Wednesday report from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. An emergency vehicle transported him to an Omaha trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities were called to the scene at 3:52 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to the FCSO report, Hanser was driving a 2020 Ford Transit van westbound of 160th Street when he missed the curve in the road and slid into a ravine, hitting several trees along the way.

Three passengers in the vehicle — men ages 19, 28, and 20 — were abled to get themselves out of the vehicle after the crash, the release states. They were transported by emergency vehicles to area hospitals, but their injuries aren’t known.

FCSO is still investigating the crash, but said in their update that weather and road conditions were a factor.

Tabor Fire and Rescue, Sidney Fire and Rescue, and Thurman Fire assisted at the scene.

The fatal crash was one of three weather-related crashes that FCSO responded to on Saturday.

Deputies also responded to a one-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 29, near mile marker No. 9, at 12:31 p.m. They reported that a 29-year-old Cedar Creek, Neb., man driving a 2005 GMC Envoy had slid off the road and hit a tree, totaling the vehicle.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the FCSO report, but was still taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Sidney, Hamburg, and Percival Fire and Rescues assisted in the response.

About 35 minutes later, FCSO deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-29 near the Missouri state line.

A 20-year-old from Adams, Tenn., lost control of the 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving, causing him to slide off the road and hit a fence, flipping the vehicle. FCSO said the man was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Huskers Head Coach Matt Rhule
Huskers update: Coach Matt Rhule holds end of season news conference
Man caught on camera breaking glass display cases at Lincoln jewelry store.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store caught on camera
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab robbery at Lincoln jewelry store caught on camera
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab robbery at Lincoln jewelry store caught on camera
Trending fairly mild next week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast