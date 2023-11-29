Virus numbers rising as Omaha metro moves into cold weather months

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is running out for outdoor activities, as colder weather will soon force everyone indoors at a time when medical officials are dealing with a litany of illnesses.

“Symptom-wise, it’s really hard to tell the difference between RSV, influenza, and COVID without seeing your [healthcare] provider or doing a test,” said Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department. “That’s the best way to know what virus you might be infected with.”

Jan and Joe Vivencio are up-to-date on their vaccinations, but they stay they’re still cautious and aware of what’s going on around them.

“My grandkids in daycare, they can pick it up there, but their parents usually find out right away.”

County officials say that right now, flu cases in the Omaha metro are low, but RSV is on the rise.

“This past week alone we had 170 [RSV] cases reported,” Frederick said. “Almost 60 percent of those cases are in children under the age of two.”

All of this is concerning as the calendar shifts into the holiday season and people who travel to see friends and relatives need to be aware of the situation in the area they’re visiting.

“Right now, the south-central part of the U.S., the southeast, and the west coast are seeing increases in influenza activity, which is pretty normal, before the midwest will see that,” Fredrick said.”

Jan and Joe believe their holiday season will be a good one if they go out of town or just down the block with their pet Gertrude.

“My family are really good vaccinators and sort of careful when shopping and stuff with masks. I think we’ll be okay.”

Officials tell 6 News that the RSV vaccine is in short supply right now, but manufacturers are working to produce more.

DCHD says over the last month, COVID and COVID-related hospitalizations are up, but that’s not unusual this time of year as more people gather indoors.

