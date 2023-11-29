We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Virus numbers rising as Omaha metro moves into cold weather months

Health officials in Douglas County are warning about the spread of viruses as the weather shifts and more people spend time indoors.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is running out for outdoor activities, as colder weather will soon force everyone indoors at a time when medical officials are dealing with a litany of illnesses.

“Symptom-wise, it’s really hard to tell the difference between RSV, influenza, and COVID without seeing your [healthcare] provider or doing a test,” said Justin Frederick with the Douglas County Health Department. “That’s the best way to know what virus you might be infected with.”

Jan and Joe Vivencio are up-to-date on their vaccinations, but they stay they’re still cautious and aware of what’s going on around them.

“My grandkids in daycare, they can pick it up there, but their parents usually find out right away.”

County officials say that right now, flu cases in the Omaha metro are low, but RSV is on the rise.

“This past week alone we had 170 [RSV] cases reported,” Frederick said. “Almost 60 percent of those cases are in children under the age of two.”

All of this is concerning as the calendar shifts into the holiday season and people who travel to see friends and relatives need to be aware of the situation in the area they’re visiting.

“Right now, the south-central part of the U.S., the southeast, and the west coast are seeing increases in influenza activity, which is pretty normal, before the midwest will see that,” Fredrick said.”

Jan and Joe believe their holiday season will be a good one if they go out of town or just down the block with their pet Gertrude.

“My family are really good vaccinators and sort of careful when shopping and stuff with masks. I think we’ll be okay.”

Officials tell 6 News that the RSV vaccine is in short supply right now, but manufacturers are working to produce more.

DCHD says over the last month, COVID and COVID-related hospitalizations are up, but that’s not unusual this time of year as more people gather indoors.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police identify two found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police investigate after two BB guns confiscated from Omaha middle school student
An Omaha woman is suing the administrators of a Facebook page, claiming malicious comments...
Omaha woman files lawsuit over Facebook comments
FILE -- Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — dies at age 99
A short-term stay has turned out to be anything but short at one Omaha rental property.
Omaha property owners say short-term rental guests won’t leave

Latest News

Nebraska offering free nitrate testing kit for drinking water well study
Health officials in Douglas County are warning about the spread of viruses as the weather...
Douglas County health officials warn of rising virus cases
The NDEE began offering free nitrate testing kits for Nebraskans with private water wells.
Free nitrate testing kits available to Nebraskans
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declared November Adoption Awareness Month in the state at a Monday...
Nebraska Gov. Pillen marks November as Adoption Awareness Month